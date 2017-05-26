Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 132: Axis Direct
Axis Direct is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 132 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on Karur Vysya Bank
Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) reported strong profits of Rs.218 cr which grew by 58% YoY (up 88% QoQ) due to profit on sale of investments of Rs.78 cr. Loan growth improved to 5% YoY in FY17 as against 2% YoY in 9MFY17 led by growth in commercial book (up 13.6% YoY).
Outlook
Also, bank reported loan growth at 5% YoY however Retail book grew at 7% YoY. KVB is currently trading at 1.4x FY17 adj. P/ABV. We value the bank at 1.4x FY19E adj. P/ABV. We retain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 132 (earlier Target price of Rs. 109) implying 11% upside.
