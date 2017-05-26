App
May 26, 2017 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 132: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Karur Vysya Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 132 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Karur Vysya Bank


Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) reported strong profits of Rs.218 cr which grew by 58% YoY (up 88% QoQ) due to profit on sale of investments of Rs.78 cr. Loan growth improved to 5% YoY in FY17 as against 2% YoY in 9MFY17 led by growth in commercial book (up 13.6% YoY).


Outlook


Also, bank reported loan growth at 5% YoY however Retail book grew at 7% YoY. KVB is currently trading at 1.4x FY17 adj. P/ABV. We value the bank at 1.4x FY19E adj. P/ABV. We retain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 132 (earlier Target price of Rs. 109) implying 11% upside.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Karur Vysya Bank #Recommendations

