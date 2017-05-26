Buy Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 132: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) reported strong profits of Rs.218 cr which grew by 58% YoY (up 88% QoQ) due to profit on sale of investments of Rs.78 cr. Loan growth improved to 5% YoY in FY17 as against 2% YoY in 9MFY17 led by growth in commercial book (up 13.6% YoY).

Outlook

Also, bank reported loan growth at 5% YoY however Retail book grew at 7% YoY. KVB is currently trading at 1.4x FY17 adj. P/ABV. We value the bank at 1.4x FY19E adj. P/ABV. We retain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 132 (earlier Target price of Rs. 109) implying 11% upside.

