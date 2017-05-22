Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 192: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank (KBL) reported strong earnings with all time high PAT of Rs.452 cr in FY17. The highest profitability was led by higher other income (up 49% YoY) and lower taxation (tax benefits due to higher provisions). Bank reported loan growth at 9% YoY much better than industry average of 6% in FY17 led by 12.8% YoY growth in agriculture advances, thus crossing the regulatory limit of 18% exposure to agriculture sector (18.4% vs 17.2% YoY).

Outlook

Also, aims to become a Preferred Banker to atleast 1% of India’s population by March 2020. We introduce FY19 estimates, and roll forward our valuation to FY19E, thus at FY19E P/ABV multiple of 1.03x revised target price stood at Rs 192/share (earlier Rs.136) and retain BUY rating.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.