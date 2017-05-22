App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2017 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 192: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Karnataka Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 192 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 192: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Karnataka Bank


Karnataka Bank (KBL) reported strong earnings with all time high PAT of Rs.452 cr in FY17. The highest profitability was led by higher other income (up 49% YoY) and lower taxation (tax benefits due to higher provisions). Bank reported loan growth at 9% YoY much better than industry average of 6% in FY17 led by 12.8% YoY growth in agriculture advances, thus crossing the regulatory limit of 18% exposure to agriculture sector (18.4% vs 17.2% YoY).


Outlook


Also, aims to become a Preferred Banker to atleast 1% of India’s population by March 2020. We introduce FY19 estimates, and roll forward our valuation to FY19E, thus at FY19E P/ABV multiple of 1.03x revised target price stood at Rs 192/share (earlier Rs.136) and retain BUY rating.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Karnataka Bank #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.