Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 192: Axis Direct
Axis Direct is bullish on Karnataka Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 192 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on Karnataka Bank
Karnataka Bank (KBL) reported strong earnings with all time high PAT of Rs.452 cr in FY17. The highest profitability was led by higher other income (up 49% YoY) and lower taxation (tax benefits due to higher provisions). Bank reported loan growth at 9% YoY much better than industry average of 6% in FY17 led by 12.8% YoY growth in agriculture advances, thus crossing the regulatory limit of 18% exposure to agriculture sector (18.4% vs 17.2% YoY).
Outlook
Also, aims to become a Preferred Banker to atleast 1% of India’s population by March 2020. We introduce FY19 estimates, and roll forward our valuation to FY19E, thus at FY19E P/ABV multiple of 1.03x revised target price stood at Rs 192/share (earlier Rs.136) and retain BUY rating.
