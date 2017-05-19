Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 187: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank’s (KBL) INR 1.4bn (up >29% YoY) PAT in Q4FY17 surpassed our estimate following higher treasury gain of INR 1.6bn. Meanwhile core operating profitability (ex-treasury) continues to be soft given NII dip of >2% YoY (NIMs dip of > 20bps QoQ, interest income reversal on SDR accounts) and softer core fee.

Outlook

Going ahead, stable NIMs and limited downside from current credit costs will lead to >18% earnings CAGR over FY17-19E with RoE potential of 10-12%. The stock trades at 0.9x FY19E P/ABV, capturing risks and limiting downside. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with target price of INR 187 (1x FY19E P/ABV).

