Buy Kansai Nerolac; target of Rs 445: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kansai Nerolac

KNL is India’s largest industrial paint company with 35% market share in industrial paints and third largest player with overall 14% market share. With sustainable growth in decorative paints and subdued industrial demand, the company has increased its revenue contribution in decorative paints from 50% in FY09 to 55% in FY15. We believe consumer durable companies will be key beneficiaries of the government’s key reforms like implementation of GST and pay hike.

Outlook

Simultaneously, higher operating leverage coupled with stable raw material prices are expected to lead to an expansion in operating margins by 180 bps by FY19E over FY16. At the CMP, the stock is trading at 40x FY18E, 35x FY19E earnings respectively. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with revised target price at Rs 445 (39x FY19E earnings).

