App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kansai Nerolac; target of Rs 445: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kansai Nerolac has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy Kansai Nerolac; target of Rs 445: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Kansai Nerolac


KNL is India’s largest industrial paint company with 35% market share in industrial paints and third largest player with overall 14% market share. With sustainable growth in decorative paints and subdued industrial demand, the company has increased its revenue contribution in decorative paints from 50% in FY09 to 55% in FY15. We believe consumer durable companies will be key beneficiaries of the government’s key reforms like implementation of GST and pay hike.


Outlook


Simultaneously, higher operating leverage coupled with stable raw material prices are expected to lead to an expansion in operating margins by 180 bps by FY19E over FY16. At the CMP, the stock is trading at 40x FY18E, 35x FY19E earnings respectively. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with revised target price at Rs 445 (39x FY19E earnings).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kansai Nerolac #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.