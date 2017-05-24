App
May 24, 2017 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 403: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 403 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 403: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


Kalpataru Power’s (KPP) 4QFY17 revenue came in below our estimates, with growth at 12.5% YoY. EBITDA margin improved 40bps to 10.8%. Aided by lower interest cost (-20.1% YoY), APAT registered a strong growth of 33.5% YoY to Rs 876mn (in-line with estimates). Order inflows improved substantially to Rs 28.5bn, post a muted 3QFY17.


Outlook


Improved traction in railways (with improving margin profile) is an added advantage. High OCFs (Rs 3.2bn) in the SA entity is adequate to address fund flow needs in the subsidiaries, without stressing the balance sheet. Reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 403/sh (SA EPC at Rs 330/sh, 15x Mar-19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

