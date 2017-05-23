App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 394: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Kalpataru Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 394 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Buy Kalpataru Power; target of Rs 394: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Kalpataru Power


Kalpataru Power’s (KPP) Q4FY17 revenue growth of 13% came 10% below consensus due to cancellation of international projects worth INR 10bn plus on account of political issues. On the positive side, the company continued to reap benefits of efficient working capital management, amply reflected in dip in interest cost—down 15% YoY.


Outlook


With revenue visibility of 1.8x above u say 1.7 and structural drivers in place to spur T&D & railways spending, KPP is strongly positioned to clock 20% plus EPS CAGR over FY17- 19E. We revise up FY18E and FY19E EPS 6% each factoring in lower interest cost. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with SOTP-based target price of INR 394 (earlier INR 360).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Kalpataru Power #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.