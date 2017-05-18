App
May 18, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 708: Edelweiss

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 708: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Kajaria Ceramics’ (KJC) Q4FY17 consolidated revenue and PAT surpassed our and consensus estimates on strong volume growth of 11% YoY versus our 7% estimate. EBIDTA margin at 18% declined by 230bps YoY as KJC incurred higher ad and brand promotional expenses and fuel costs.


Outlook


We maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 708, valuing the stock at 28x FY19E EPS of INR 25.2. Though current valuation appears stretched, we believe the stock continues to fetch higher multiple as organised players are expected to gain market share in GST regime.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations

