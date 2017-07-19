Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 905: Motilal Oswal

JLS delivered sales of INR15.6b in 1QFY18, marginally lower than our estimate of INR15.9b. EBITDA margin came in at 21.7% (est. of 22%), led by elevated margin in the pharmaceuticals business. PAT of INR1.4b missed our estimate of INR1.6b due to a higher tax rate for the quarter.

Outlook

We remain positive on JLS, given its improving sales and profitability in specialty pharma,product launches, price hikes in advanced intermediates, lower financial leverage, and attractive valuation. We maintain estimates for FY19 and TP of INR 905 on SOTP basis. Re -iterate Buy.

