you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 19, 2017 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 905: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 905 in its research report dated July 18, 2017

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 905: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

JLS delivered sales of INR15.6b in 1QFY18, marginally lower than our estimate of INR15.9b. EBITDA margin came in at 21.7% (est. of 22%), led by elevated margin in the pharmaceuticals business. PAT of  INR1.4b missed our  estimate of INR1.6b due to a higher tax rate for the quarter.


Outlook


We remain positive on JLS, given its improving sales and profitability in specialty pharma,product launches, price hikes in advanced intermediates, lower financial leverage, and attractive valuation.  We maintain estimates for FY19 and TP of INR 905 on SOTP basis. Re -iterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Jubilant Life Sciences #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

