Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences
The pharmaceuticals business has grown at 9% CAGR in FY12-17 driven by generics and specialty pharma. The margin scenario is returning to normal on the back of generic launches in the US, launches in specialty pharma and successful resolution of two CMO facilities.
Outlook
With improved visibility led by improvement in product approvals and better segment mix we expect continuous improvement in free cash flow generation. We have ascribed a target price of Rs 810 (SOTP basis) based on 1) 12x FY19E EPS of Rs 66 and 2) Rs 17 per share valuation of acquired pharmacy business.
