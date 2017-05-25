Buy Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences

The pharmaceuticals business has grown at 9% CAGR in FY12-17 driven by generics and specialty pharma. The margin scenario is returning to normal on the back of generic launches in the US, launches in specialty pharma and successful resolution of two CMO facilities.

Outlook

With improved visibility led by improvement in product approvals and better segment mix we expect continuous improvement in free cash flow generation. We have ascribed a target price of Rs 810 (SOTP basis) based on 1) 12x FY19E EPS of Rs 66 and 2) Rs 17 per share valuation of acquired pharmacy business.

