App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2017 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 225: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on JSW Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 225: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on JSW Steel


JSW Steel (JSTL) delivered a sequential decline in EBITDA/t (Rs 6,964/t, 30.4% YoY, -5.5% QoQ, Est 7,409), vs expectations of flattish profitability. The steel spreads were in line with estimates (Rs 15,832/t or US$237, Est Rs 15,889), while other operating expenses were marginally higher, leading to the miss.


Outlook


Low cost execution and conversion excellence (Dolvi is a port based steel plant). We upgrade JSTL to BUY (TP: Rs 225) with a increased multiple (7.0x FY19 EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Buy #HDFC Securities #JSW Steel

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.