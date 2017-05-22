Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 225: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on JSW Steel

JSW Steel (JSTL) delivered a sequential decline in EBITDA/t (Rs 6,964/t, 30.4% YoY, -5.5% QoQ, Est 7,409), vs expectations of flattish profitability. The steel spreads were in line with estimates (Rs 15,832/t or US$237, Est Rs 15,889), while other operating expenses were marginally higher, leading to the miss.

Outlook

Low cost execution and conversion excellence (Dolvi is a port based steel plant). We upgrade JSTL to BUY (TP: Rs 225) with a increased multiple (7.0x FY19 EV/EBITDA).

