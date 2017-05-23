App
May 23, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on JSW Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JSW Steel


On the back of completion of capacity enhancements undertaken during H2FY16, JSW Steel registered strong volume growth of 23% YoY in FY17. The sales volume during the year was at 15.8 MT against 12.6 MT in FY16.


Outlook


We value the stock at 6.0x FY19E EV/EBITDA and factor in capex as guided by the management. We factor in the CWIP till FY19E in our valuations at 0.6x book and arrive at a target price of Rs 215. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

