Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on JSW Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on JSW Steel
On the back of completion of capacity enhancements undertaken during H2FY16, JSW Steel registered strong volume growth of 23% YoY in FY17. The sales volume during the year was at 15.8 MT against 12.6 MT in FY16.
Outlook
We value the stock at 6.0x FY19E EV/EBITDA and factor in capex as guided by the management. We factor in the CWIP till FY19E in our valuations at 0.6x book and arrive at a target price of Rs 215. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock.
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.