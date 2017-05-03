App
May 03, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JSW Energy; target of Rs 88: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Energy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 88 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Buy JSW Energy; target of Rs 88: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on JSW Energy


We have upgraded EBITDA by 5% to INR 35b and PAT by 2x to INR 2.9b for FY19E on marginally higher merchant realization and lower interest cost. Bina and JPL acquisitions are included in our forecast. At current stock price, JSWE’s merchant capacities are valued at INR 40m/MW (Exhibit 7), at a discount to replacement cost of INR 60m/MW.


Outlook


Balance sheet is strong at 1.4x D:E, with annual FCF (post interest) generation of INR 11-14b on support from contracted capacities. We roll forward to FY19E valuation at SOTP-based TP of INR 88 (Exhibit 6). Reiterate Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #JSW Energy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

