Buy JSW Energy; target of Rs 88: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Energy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 88 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.
Motilal Oswal's research report on JSW Energy
We have upgraded EBITDA by 5% to INR 35b and PAT by 2x to INR 2.9b for FY19E on marginally higher merchant realization and lower interest cost. Bina and JPL acquisitions are included in our forecast. At current stock price, JSWE’s merchant capacities are valued at INR 40m/MW (Exhibit 7), at a discount to replacement cost of INR 60m/MW.
Outlook
Balance sheet is strong at 1.4x D:E, with annual FCF (post interest) generation of INR 11-14b on support from contracted capacities. We roll forward to FY19E valuation at SOTP-based TP of INR 88 (Exhibit 6). Reiterate Buy.
