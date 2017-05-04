Buy JK Tyres and Industries; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Tyres and Industries

The acquisition of the Laksar unit (of CIL) has strengthened JKTIL’s leadership position in the TBR segment and helped them enter the fast growing 2-W & 3-W segments. According to the management, JKTIL has managed to turn around the unit by higher productivity & reduced its plant conversion cost (down 40%) thereby turning PBT positive.

Outlook

JKTIL is available at attractive valuation - currently trading at PE of 8x FY18E vs. the tyre industry average of >13x. Thus, we value JKTIL at 5x FY19E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of Rs 215. We maintain BUY on JKTIL.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.