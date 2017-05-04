App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Tyres and Industries; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on JK Tyres and Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy JK Tyres and Industries; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Tyres and Industries


The acquisition of the Laksar unit (of CIL) has strengthened JKTIL’s leadership position in the TBR segment and helped them enter the fast growing 2-W & 3-W segments. According to the management, JKTIL has managed to turn around the unit by higher productivity & reduced its plant conversion cost (down 40%) thereby turning PBT positive.


Outlook


JKTIL is available at attractive valuation - currently trading at PE of 8x FY18E vs. the tyre industry average of >13x. Thus, we value JKTIL at 5x FY19E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of Rs 215. We maintain BUY on JKTIL.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #JK Tyre & Industries #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.