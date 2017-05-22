App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Tyres and Industries; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on JK Tyres and Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Buy JK Tyres and Industries; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Tyres and Industries


On a consolidated basis, JKTIL’s revenues came in at Rs 2,152 crore (up 24.3% YoY), supported by volume growth (of 1-5% YoY in India & 25-30% YoY in its Mexico). Cavendish Industries (CIL) started contributing meaningfully, reporting revenue of Rs 400 crore.


Outlook


Expectation of a revival in the capex cycle makes us optimistic about the revenue, earnings growth possibilities. It plans to explore the 2-W space. New radial capacity would drive incremental growth, going forward. Thus, we value JKTIL at 5x FY19E EV/EBITDA & maintain our target price of Rs 215 with a BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #JK Tyres & Industries #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.