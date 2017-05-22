Buy JK Tyres and Industries; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on JK Tyres and Industries

On a consolidated basis, JKTIL’s revenues came in at Rs 2,152 crore (up 24.3% YoY), supported by volume growth (of 1-5% YoY in India & 25-30% YoY in its Mexico). Cavendish Industries (CIL) started contributing meaningfully, reporting revenue of Rs 400 crore.

Outlook

Expectation of a revival in the capex cycle makes us optimistic about the revenue, earnings growth possibilities. It plans to explore the 2-W space. New radial capacity would drive incremental growth, going forward. Thus, we value JKTIL at 5x FY19E EV/EBITDA & maintain our target price of Rs 215 with a BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.