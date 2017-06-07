Buy JK Tyre & Industries; target of Rs 212: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on JK Tyre & Industries

JK Tyre is well poised to benefit from the radialisation story in India as it is the largest player with 28% market share in truck tyre segment. Notably, the radialisation levels have increased from 6% in FY09 to 44% in FY16. Owing to benefits like better mileage & durability, radialisation trend in truck & bus segment is expected to catch up at a rapid pace and is likely to reach around 77% by FY21E.

Outlook

Given JK Tyre’s dominant position in TBR segment coupled with robust brand equity, we expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% over FY17-19E. However, PAT is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% on account of low base effect. We initiate JK Tyre with a ‘BUY’ rating with a TP of Rs 212 at 9.0x FY19E EPS.

