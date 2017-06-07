App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Tyre & Industries; target of Rs 212: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on JK Tyre & Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 212 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy JK Tyre & Industries; target of Rs 212: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on JK Tyre & Industries


JK Tyre is well poised to benefit from the radialisation story in India as it is the largest player with 28% market share in truck tyre segment. Notably, the radialisation levels have increased from 6% in FY09 to 44% in FY16. Owing to benefits like better mileage & durability, radialisation trend in truck & bus segment is expected to catch up at a rapid pace and is likely to reach around 77% by FY21E.


Outlook


Given JK Tyre’s dominant position in TBR segment coupled with robust brand equity, we expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% over FY17-19E. However, PAT is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% on account of low base effect. We initiate JK Tyre with a ‘BUY’ rating with a TP of Rs 212 at 9.0x FY19E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Geojit Financial services #JK Tyre & Industries #Recommendations

