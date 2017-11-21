Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 520: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated November 13, 2017.
JM Financial's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement
For 2QFY18, JK Lakshmi reported volumes in line with our estimates at 1.89MnT, +10% YoY, primarily on higher capacity vs. the base quarter. Realisations rose 8% YoY (sequential growth of 3.5%) primarily on a change in the sales pattern from Ex works to FOR. EBITDA/t at INR 505/t declined 7.4% YoY as the rise in power/fuel and freight costs more than offset realisations growth. It commissioned 7.5MW of WHR at its Durg unit, benefits of which would be seen going forward (c.INR 50/t in east). In addition, management expects c.INR 200/t cost saving from 20MW captive thermal power plant (4QFY19 commissioning).
Outlook
In the medium term, clinker capacity could be a bottleneck in east. We continue to value the stock at 9x EVE to arrive at a TP of INR 520 (Sep’18). Maintain BUY.
