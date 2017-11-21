App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 21, 2017 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 520: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated November 13, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


For 2QFY18, JK Lakshmi reported volumes in line with our estimates at 1.89MnT, +10% YoY, primarily on higher capacity vs. the base quarter. Realisations rose 8% YoY (sequential growth of 3.5%) primarily on a change in the sales pattern from Ex works to FOR. EBITDA/t at INR 505/t declined 7.4% YoY as the rise in power/fuel and freight costs more than offset realisations growth. It commissioned 7.5MW of WHR at its Durg unit, benefits of which would be seen going forward (c.INR 50/t in east). In addition, management expects c.INR 200/t cost saving from 20MW captive thermal power plant (4QFY19 commissioning).


Outlook


In the medium term, clinker capacity could be a bottleneck in east. We continue to value the stock at 9x EVE to arrive at a TP of INR 520 (Sep’18). Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.