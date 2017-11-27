App
Nov 27, 2017 05:15 PM IST

Buy JK Cements; target of Rs 1260: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on JK Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated November 15, 2017.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on JK Cements


JK Cements is one of the largest cement players in North India. It manufactures grey cement, white cement and white cement based wall putty. Currently the grey cement capacity is 10.5MTPA. Domestic white cement capacity is 0.4MTPA (second only to UltraTech, which has capacity of 0.55MTPA). The company also manufacturers putty and has an installed capacity of 0.3MTPA. The company has also installed a grey cum white cement plant with an installed capacity of 0.6MTPA (white cement) and 1.02MTPA (grey cement) in Fujairah (UAE) in a 90:10 JV with the Government of Fujairah. It has also expanded its grey cement capacity by 3 MTPA through two split grinding units (1.5 MTPA each), one at Mangrol (Rajasthan) and another at Jhajjar (Haryana).

Outlook
Increased capacity coupled with higher capacity utilization (due to expected improvement in  Industry’s demand-supply dynamics mainly led by increase in infrastructure spending and affordable housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna) and strong margins from Grey cement business augurs well for JKCE going ahead. At CMP the stock trades at EV/EBITDA 9.9X and 8.3X FY18E&19E respectively. We rate the stock Buy with a price target of INR 1260 based on EV/EBITDA multiple of 10X FY2019E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #JK Cements #Recommendations

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

