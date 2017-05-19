Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1260: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on JK Cement

J.K. Cement (JKC) continued to report a healthy and better-than-estimated operating performance in 4QFY17. Its EBITDA came in at Rs 1.81bn (+6% YoY and +22% QoQ) topping our expectation of Rs 1.73bn. While operating cost/tonne was a tad higher than our estimate, a better-than-estimated improvement in average NCR of grey cement (+9% YoY and +4% QoQ to Rs 3,720/tonne) enabled JKC to report better operating performance.

Outlook

Factoring in the recent realizations up-tick in Western and Southern markets with wall putty expansion in FY19E, we upgrade our EBITDA estimates by 3% and 8% for FY18E and FY19E, respectively. We reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs 1,260.

