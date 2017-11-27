Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1220: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1220 in its research report dated November 20, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on JK Cement
JK Cement’s (JKCE) Q2FY18 EBITDA at Rs 2.1 bn (up 30% YoY) was higher than our and consensus estimates, mainly due to strong volumes. Operational performance: Grey cement continued its strong volume growth (17% YoY and 3% QoQ) despite monsoon – seasonally weak quarter). Average realization broadly flat QoQ at Rs 4,020/t. However, average cost/ton increased by Rs 230/ton due to high fuel and freight cost. Grey cement EBITDA/ton was Rs 550 (vs. Rs 690 in Q1FY18 and Rs 400 in Q2FY17). White cement business reported EBITDA at Rs 1 bn (up 9% YoY) on higher volumes at 297 KT, up 9% YoY and 16% QoQ.
Outlook
We increase our FY18E/ FY19E EPS to Rs 52/71 (vs. Rs 46/64 earlier) to factor in strong sales volumes. Maintain BUY with revised target price of Rs 1,220 (13% upside to CMP of Rs 1,077) vs. Rs 1,144 earlier based on 10x FY19E EV/EBITDA.
