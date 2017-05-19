App
May 19, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1175: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1175 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1175: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on JK Cement


JKCE posted gross revenue of INR12bn, up 9% YoY and 15% QoQ. North remained major top‐line driver with grey cement realisation jumping 18% YoY, partially offset by weak pricing in South. Blended realisation rose 9% YoY.


Outlook


Given the early cement price trend, we believe JKCE will be able to sustain this EBITDA/t level in upcoming quarters as well. Ergo, we revise up FY18E and FY19E EPS 2% and 5%, respectively. Maintain ’BUY’ with target price of INR 1,175, implying 10.5x FY19E EBITDA.


For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #JK Cement #Recommendatios

