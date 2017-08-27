App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 24, 2017 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1144: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on JK Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1144 in its research report dated 23 August 2017.

Buy JK Cement; target of Rs 1144: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on JK Cement

Grey cement blended volume increased 15% YoY despite company hiking grey cement prices since Apr’17. Average realization surged by Rs 320/t QoQ at Rs 4,060/ton due to strong cement prices in the North region. Average cost/ton increased by Rs130/ton due to high fuel and freight cost. Grey cement EBITDA/ton was Rs 690 (vs. Rs 500 in Q4FY17).

Outlook

We maintain our FY18E/19E EPS estimate at Rs 46/64. We retain our target price at Rs 1,144 (11% upside from CMP of Rs 1,033), based on 9x FY19E EV/EBITDA. Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #JK Cement #Recommendations

