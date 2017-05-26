Buy Jindal Steel & Power; target of Rs 155: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Jindal Steel & Power

Jindal Steel & Power's (JSPL) consolidated Q4FY17 EBITDA at INR 15.5bn (up 73% YoY) surpassed consensus primarily on better performance of overseas subsidiaries. We believe, EBITDA CAGR of 32% over FY17-19E will be led by volume ramp up at domestic and international operations despite power PLF remaining at 35% on an average.

Outlook

However, taking cognizance of the delay in commissioning of the blast furnace at Angul, we revise FY18E EBITDA down 9%, while maintaining FY19E EBITDA. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR 155 (earlier INR 160), implying an exit multiple of 6x.

