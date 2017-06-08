App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 08, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jindal Steel & Power; target of Rs 155: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Jindal Steel & Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated June 07, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Jindal Steel & Power


Commissioning of the Angul furnace is a major milestone for JSPL and we envisage it to propel the company’s domestic volume 50% YoY to 5mt. It will also enable optimal capacity utilisation of the plate (1mtpa) & upcoming bar (1.4mtpa) mills at Angul and wire rod (0.6mtpa) & bar (1mpta) mills at Patratu.


Outlook


We are upbeat on management’s intention to utilise incremental cash flow to prune debt. While there are certain legal challenges, management does not expect them to impact the business. We keep our estimates unchanged and maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR 155, implying exit multiple of 6x FY19E EBITDA.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Jindal Steel & Power #Recommendations

