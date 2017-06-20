App
Jun 20, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jet Airways; target of Rs 615: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Jet Airways has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 615 in its research report dated June 19, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Jet Airways


Jet Airways’ (JAL) Q4FY17 consolidated revenue, at INR 57.3bn, grew 3.5% YoY as the 8% RPKM spurt was compensated by 4% correction in passenger yield. Despite improvement in non-fuel costs (CASK, excluding fuel, down 5% YoY), spurt in fuel cost led to EBITDAR margin plummeting 1400bps to 13%. As a result, PAT plunged 95% YoY to INR 23mn.


Outlook


Going ahead, improvement in profitability hinges on yield stabilisation and sustained drop in non-fuel costs & debt. We factor in lower growth and impact on yield versus peers. We value JAL at 7.0x FY19E EV/EBITDAR yielding revised target price of INR 615. Maintain ‘BUY’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

