Buy Jet Airways; target of Rs 615: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Jet Airways

Jet Airways’ (JAL) Q4FY17 consolidated revenue, at INR 57.3bn, grew 3.5% YoY as the 8% RPKM spurt was compensated by 4% correction in passenger yield. Despite improvement in non-fuel costs (CASK, excluding fuel, down 5% YoY), spurt in fuel cost led to EBITDAR margin plummeting 1400bps to 13%. As a result, PAT plunged 95% YoY to INR 23mn.

Outlook

Going ahead, improvement in profitability hinges on yield stabilisation and sustained drop in non-fuel costs & debt. We factor in lower growth and impact on yield versus peers. We value JAL at 7.0x FY19E EV/EBITDAR yielding revised target price of INR 615. Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.