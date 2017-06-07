Buy Jet Airways; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jet Airways

Jet Airway’s Q4FY17 numbers were below our estimates broadly on account of high ATF prices. The key notable thing was that pressure on yields continued amid rising competition from other carriers. The company reported revenues of Rs 6026 crore that were lower than our estimates.

Outlook

With debt reduction of over Rs 1900 crore this fiscal, we expect debt levels to come down further by Rs 750 crore over the next two years led by a healthy cost environment on account of benign ATF prices. Hence, we upgrade our recommendation to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 580/share (i.e. valuing at two year forward P/E of 9.5x).

