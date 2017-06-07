App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jet Airways; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jet Airways has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy Jet Airways; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jet Airways


Jet Airway’s Q4FY17 numbers were below our estimates broadly on account of high ATF prices. The key notable thing was that pressure on yields continued amid rising competition from other carriers. The company reported revenues of Rs 6026 crore that were lower than our estimates.


Outlook


With debt reduction of over Rs 1900 crore this fiscal, we expect debt levels to come down further by Rs 750 crore over the next two years led by a healthy cost environment on account of benign ATF prices. Hence, we upgrade our recommendation to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 580/share (i.e. valuing at two year forward P/E of 9.5x).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jet Airways #Recommendations

