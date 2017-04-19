Buy Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 275: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's report on Jamna Auto Industries

Swaying fortunes of Indian CV industry, most prominently M&HCV sector, have decidedly bewildered manufacturers and investors alike for a couple of years of sturdy growth of M&HCV industry - 30% in FY16 and 16% in FY15- was followed by near naught growth last fiscal.

Outlook

Yet cost control measures coupled with streamlining /up gradation of existing plants lends temperance to external exigencies. On balance we retain our buy rating on the stock with revised target of Rs 275 (previous target: Rs 265) based on 18x FY18e earnings (PEG ratio: 1), over a period of 6-9 months.

