you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 275: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Jamna Auto Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated April 13, 2017.

Buy Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 275: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's report on Jamna Auto Industries

Swaying fortunes of Indian CV industry, most prominently M&HCV sector, have decidedly bewildered manufacturers and investors alike for a couple of years of sturdy growth of M&HCV industry - 30% in FY16 and 16% in FY15- was followed by near naught growth last fiscal.

Outlook

Yet cost control measures coupled with streamlining /up gradation of existing plants lends temperance to external exigencies. On balance we retain our buy rating on the stock with revised target of Rs 275 (previous target: Rs 265) based on 18x FY18e earnings (PEG ratio: 1), over a period of 6-9 months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #Jamna Auto Industries #Recommendations

