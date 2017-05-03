App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jammu & Kashmir Bank; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jammu & Kashmir Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Buy Jammu & Kashmir Bank; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jammu & Kashmir Bank


Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Bank has a dominant position in J&K with 65% of market share in terms of advances and deposits. For the bank, 51% of advances and 80% of deposits are being sourced from the state. Within J&K, the bank has been able to garner higher NIM of 6% and above, which aided overall performance. In the recent past, a slowdown in J&K state and corporate slippage led to a moderation in credit growth as well as increased stressed asset accretion impacting profitability.


Outlook


Management’s focus on recovery offers potential for upward re-rating of multiple. Therefore, we revise our target price upwards at Rs 95 from Rs 80 earlier, assigning multiple at 1.7x FY19E P/ABV. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

