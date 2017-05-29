App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2017 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jain Irrigation; target of Rs 142: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Jain Irrigation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 142 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Jain Irrigation; target of Rs 142: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Jain Irrigation


Jain Irrigation (JISL) reported strong Q4FY17 numbers with sales and EBITDA beating our estimates 5% and 18%, respectively. However, due to higher tax, PAT at 771mn belied our estimate. While Hi‐tech Agri Input segment’s 16% YoY revenue spurt was the key factor contributing to overall growth, other segments reported muted growth owing to demonestisation and poor monsoon. Management is targeting 20‐25% top line and EBITDA growth supported by recent acquisition in the US and pick up in the domestic market.


Outlook


On account of the US acquisition and margin improvement we revise up FY18/19E EPS 8%/5% and consequently raise target price to INR 142 (INR 135 earlier) based on 15x FY19E EPS. Maintain ‘BUY’. Sustained increase in MIS retail sales and improvement in balance sheet are key drivers.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Jain Irrigation #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.