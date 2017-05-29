Buy Jain Irrigation; target of Rs 142: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Jain Irrigation

Jain Irrigation (JISL) reported strong Q4FY17 numbers with sales and EBITDA beating our estimates 5% and 18%, respectively. However, due to higher tax, PAT at 771mn belied our estimate. While Hi‐tech Agri Input segment’s 16% YoY revenue spurt was the key factor contributing to overall growth, other segments reported muted growth owing to demonestisation and poor monsoon. Management is targeting 20‐25% top line and EBITDA growth supported by recent acquisition in the US and pick up in the domestic market.

Outlook

On account of the US acquisition and margin improvement we revise up FY18/19E EPS 8%/5% and consequently raise target price to INR 142 (INR 135 earlier) based on 15x FY19E EPS. Maintain ‘BUY’. Sustained increase in MIS retail sales and improvement in balance sheet are key drivers.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.