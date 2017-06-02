App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 212: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Jagran Prakashan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 212 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 212: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Jagran Prakashan


JPL’s ad growth rose 5.2% YoY (print + digital + radio). The company’s circulation improved 3.8% YoY (Midday’s up 9.8% YoY). Digital business grew 60% YoY. Radio business’ ads grew 3.6% YoY while EBITDA margin (excluding IPO cost and new stations’ impact) stood at 31% in Q4FY17.


Outlook


JPL is set to perform well riding revival in ad environment, scale up in acquisitions (Midday, Nai Dunia) and radio business. Ergo, we estimate JPL to log 12.9% EPS CAGR over FY17-19. At CMP, the stock is trading at 14.7x and 13.1x FY18E and FY19E earnings, respectively. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with SOTP-based target price of INR 212.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Jagran Prakashan #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.