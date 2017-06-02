Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 212: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Jagran Prakashan

JPL’s ad growth rose 5.2% YoY (print + digital + radio). The company’s circulation improved 3.8% YoY (Midday’s up 9.8% YoY). Digital business grew 60% YoY. Radio business’ ads grew 3.6% YoY while EBITDA margin (excluding IPO cost and new stations’ impact) stood at 31% in Q4FY17.

Outlook

JPL is set to perform well riding revival in ad environment, scale up in acquisitions (Midday, Nai Dunia) and radio business. Ergo, we estimate JPL to log 12.9% EPS CAGR over FY17-19. At CMP, the stock is trading at 14.7x and 13.1x FY18E and FY19E earnings, respectively. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with SOTP-based target price of INR 212.

