Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

The company reported standalone financials in the quarter and has not shared detailed consolidated financials although broader numbers have been shared. Consolidated revenues were at Rs 562.0 crore, up 6.7% YoY. Operating profit came in at Rs 144.37 crore, up 3.6% from Rs 139.29 crore in the base quarter.

Outlook

We continue to believe the vernacular print segment is a lucrative space. Furthermore, the current valuation of Jagran still does not capture the value from the radio business, even arithmetically. This remains a definite upside. We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 210 on an SOTP basis.

