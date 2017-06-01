App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 01, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jagran Prakashan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Jagran Prakashan


The company reported standalone financials in the quarter and has not shared detailed consolidated financials although broader numbers have been shared. Consolidated revenues were at Rs 562.0 crore, up 6.7% YoY. Operating profit came in at Rs 144.37 crore, up 3.6% from Rs 139.29 crore in the base quarter.


Outlook


We continue to believe the vernacular print segment is a lucrative space. Furthermore, the current valuation of Jagran still does not capture the value from the radio business, even arithmetically. This remains a definite upside. We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 210 on an SOTP basis.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jagran Prakashan #Recommendations

