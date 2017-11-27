App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 190: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Jagran Prakashan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated November 17, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Jagran Prakashan


JAGP’s Q2 consol. print ad growth (up ~2% YoY) was impacted by 10% YoY decline across local (due to GST-led slowdown) and govt ad spends (combined contribution of 50-60% to ad revenues) - this negated 10% YoY rise in national spends. While GST-led slowdown in ad spends is expected to ease in H2, FY18 ad growth will get impacted.  While JAGP increased circulation copies across its key markets (+4-5% YoY), circulation revenues remained subdued (flat YoY) due to competitive pressure in UP (from Hindustan, Amar Ujala) and Bihar (Dainik Bhaskar).


Outlook
We revise our FY18/19E EPS by 4-5% to factor in slower ad and circulation growth. Maintain BUY with SoTP-based revised TP of Rs 190 (15x FY19E EPS for print business & 20% holding company discount to Radio City’s market cap; Rs 205 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Jagran Prakashan #Recommendations

