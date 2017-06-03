App
Jun 03, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J. Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 351: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on J. Kumar Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 351 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

HDFC Securities' research report on J. Kumar Infraprojects


JKIL’s 4QFY17 net revenues/EBIDTA/APAT, came in 11/17.1/26.3% below our estimates respectively. Delay in shifting of utilities in JNPT/Metro projects impacted execution. The balance sheet remained stable, with net debt at Rs 3.5bn and net D/E at 0.25x vs Rs 4.7bn and 0.34x during 3QFY17.


Outlook


We have retained our FY18-19E revenue estimates, and upgraded our FY19E EPS estimate by 10.2% to factor in EBIDTA margin expansion. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 351/sh (15x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

