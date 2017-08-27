App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 294: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on J Kumar Infraprojects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 294 in its research report dated August 16, 2017

Buy J Kumar Infraprojects; target of Rs 294: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on J Kumar Infraprojects

J Kumar Infraprojects’ (JKIL) Q1FY18 revenue, at INR3.7bn, dipped ~7% YoY and PAT declined 12.6% YoY to INR258mn due to shortage of aggregates post closure of quarries in the Thane-Turbhe area. This, along with delay in utility shifting for JNPT projects, compels us to cut FY18/19E earnings 6%/9%. However, we remain sanguine on the company’s longterm prospects owing to healthy order book (6.3x TTM revenue), lean balance sheet and expect execution to improve in H2FY18.

Outlook

Hence, we revise our FY19E P/E multiple down to 14x (lower end of our construction universe). We maintain ‘BUY’ with revised target price of INR294.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #J Kumar Infraprojects #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.