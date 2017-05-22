App
May 22, 2017 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J K Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on J K Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Lakshmi Cement


Volumes rose 6% YoY (+24.1% QoQ) to 2.28mt (est. of 2.27mt) due to ramp-up in its east operations. Realizations fell 3% QoQ (+3.5% YoY) to INR 3,531 (est. of INR 3,698) on weak pricing in its focus markets (such as Gujarat and east).


Outlook


The stock trades at 9.8x FY19E EV/EBITDA and USD85/ton on FY19E capacity. We value JKLC at 11x FY19E EV/EBITDA (implied EV of USD95), translating to TP of INR 550. Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #JK Laxmi Cement #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

