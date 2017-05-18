Buy J K Cement; target of Rs 1322: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on J K Cement

4QFY17 revenue increased 7.7% YoY to INR 10.2b (est. of INR 9.8b). Grey cement revenue rose 6% YoY to INR 6.9b (est. of INR 6.5b) due to higher realization in north operations. White cement revenue increased 10% YoY to INR 3.3b, led by growth of 5% YoY in volumes and 4% YoY in realizations.

Outlook

With lower immediate capex and FCFE of INR 4-5b over FY17-FY19, there remains visibility of deleveraging from FY17 peak of INR 31b. We maintain Buy with TP of INR 1,322 (14x FY19E white cement EBITDA and 10x FY19E grey cement EBITDA).

