Buy ITD Cementation; target of Rs 202: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on ITD Cementation

ITD Cementation in its Q1CY17 posted revenue of Rs.523cr vs Rs.973.2 cr in Q1CY16 this was due to weak execution which resulted in lower revenue from JNPT project of just Rs.60 cr vs Rs.260cr in Q4CY16. Delayed execution at Haldia and other projects was owing to delayed permission which impacted the company’s revenue billed for this quarter.

Outlook

We are positive on the company with its strong order book, improving margins & strengthened balance sheet. On the execution front, the management is confident to ramp up the execution in the coming quarter. With this development, we revise our rating to buy on ITD with a target price of Rs.202.

