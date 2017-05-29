App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2017 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 345: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy ITC; target of Rs 345: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on ITC


ITC reported revenue growth of 6.1% YoY to Rs 14882.8 crore, largely in line with our estimate of Rs 14574.1 crore. Cigarette grew 4.8% YoY, FMCG, agri & hotel segments grew 6.5% YoY each. Paperboards, paper and packaging segment grew 4.4% YoY.


Outlook


Additionally, ITC’s focus on growing its FMCG business by entering newer segments and tapping opportunity in foods segment would be a catalyst for topline growth in the long run. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 345.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #ITC #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.