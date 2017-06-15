App
Jun 15, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITC; target of Rs 336: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 336 in its research report dated June 12, 2017.

Buy ITC; target of Rs 336: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on ITC


While ITC’s gross sales grew by mere 6% YoY in Q4FY17, net sales grew by healthy 14% YoY driven by 11% drop in excise duty outgo this quarter. Notably, the base quarter witnessed higher excise as inventory rose in the system ahead of pictorial warning implementation.


Outlook


Further, revenue/PAT is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.6%/15.4% over FY17-19E. The neutral GST rate for cigarette augurs well for volume growth of the category & hence, we upgrade our rating from ‘HOLD’ to ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of Rs 336 (earlier Rs 291) based on 30x FY19E P/E.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Geojit Financial services #ITC #Recommendations

