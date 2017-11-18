App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 17, 2017 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IRB Infrastructure; target of Rs 271: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on IRB Infrastructure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 271 in its research report dated November 09, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on IRB Infrastructure


Revenues of the company for Q2FY18 were slightly lower than our estimates due to lower than expected toll revenues. BOT revenues are not comparable due to transfer of assets to InVIT. Consolidated operating margins witnessed an improvement due to higher other income accrued in the EPC/BOT segment owing to transfer of projects to InVIT as well as dividend income from InVIT. Net profit performance stood ahead of our estimates led by fall in interest expense and higher other income despite higher tax rate for the quarter.


Outlook
We revise our estimates to factor in transfer of Amritsar-Pathankot project and arrive at a revised price target of Rs 271 on FY19 estimates (Rs 284 earlier). We continue to remain positive on the stock and maintain BUY rating on IRB Infrastructure.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #IRB Infrastructure #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.