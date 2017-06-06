App
Jun 06, 2017 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers; target of Rs 288: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on IRB Infrastructure Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 288 in its research report dated June 05, 2017.

Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers; target of Rs 288: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on IRB Infrastructure Developers


IRB’s 4QFY17 Revenue, EBIDTA and PAT were 5.5/2.1/7.6% ahead of our estimates on account of execution pickup in EPC segment (8.6% YoY) and savings in depreciation, interest and tax. EBITDA margins expanded 243bps YoY to 50.5% led by 445/99bps YoY increase in EPC/BOT margins.


Outlook


With successful InvIT listing, IRB has developed an equity monetization platform. BOT project pipeline remains strong. We rate IRB as BUY with SOTP-based TP of Rs 288/sh.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Recommendations

