Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers; target of Rs 288: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on IRB Infrastructure Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 288 in its research report dated June 05, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on IRB Infrastructure Developers
IRB’s 4QFY17 Revenue, EBIDTA and PAT were 5.5/2.1/7.6% ahead of our estimates on account of execution pickup in EPC segment (8.6% YoY) and savings in depreciation, interest and tax. EBITDA margins expanded 243bps YoY to 50.5% led by 445/99bps YoY increase in EPC/BOT margins.
Outlook
With successful InvIT listing, IRB has developed an equity monetization platform. BOT project pipeline remains strong. We rate IRB as BUY with SOTP-based TP of Rs 288/sh.
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.