you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 23, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IOL Chemicals; target of Rs 118: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services is bullish on IOL Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 118 in its research report dated November 22, 2017.

Joindre Capital Services's research report on IOL Chemicals


IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IOLCP) a one of the largest players in Specialty Organic Chemicals and Bulk Drugs (API’s), headquartered in Ludhiana (Punjab). IOLCP operates in two business segments, Specialty organic chemicals and Bulk Drugs with its manufacturing facility at Barnala (Punjab). IOLCP has its footprints in 56 counties and regularly supplying its high quality products to major pharmaceutical players like Sanofi Aventis (India and Hungary), Aristo Pharmaceuticals, Prati Donaduzzi E Cia Ltda (Brazil), Cipla, BASF (USA), UPL, Abbot India and ZIBO XINUA-Perrigo Pharmaceutical (China). With its backward integrated USFDA accredited Ibuprofen plant, IOLCP has emerged as favorable supplier abroad.

Outlook
Hence we believe that at the current price of 69.5 the IOLCPL stock looks undervalued at a PE of 8x and 6x based of FY19E and FY20E and should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 118 over the next 12 to 18 months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

