Buy Interglobe Aviation; target of Rs 1240: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on Interglobe Aviation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1240 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on Interglobe Aviation
Indigo’s 4QFY17 results came in ahead of expectations, owing to higher other income. Revenue grew 19% YoY to Rs 48.5bn, driven by pax growth at 30%. During the quarter, yield was down 4%, in line with expectations. Other income rose sharply by 59% to Rs 2.9bn, owing to MTM forex gain of Rs 826mn. PAT dipped 24% to Rs 4.4 bn.
Outlook
Indigo’s capacity (ASKM) is expected to increase by 25% as it plans to increase fleet size to 170 in FY18, from 154 earlier. We increase our earnings estimates by 5.6/9.6% to adjust for higher capacity growth though lower margin. We maintain a BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1240, based on 16x FY19EPS.
