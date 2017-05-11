App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Interglobe Aviation; target of Rs 1240: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Interglobe Aviation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1240 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Buy Interglobe Aviation; target of Rs 1240: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Interglobe Aviation


Indigo’s 4QFY17 results came in ahead of expectations, owing to higher other income. Revenue grew 19% YoY to Rs 48.5bn, driven by pax growth at 30%. During the quarter, yield was down 4%, in line with expectations. Other income rose sharply by 59% to Rs 2.9bn, owing to MTM forex gain of Rs 826mn. PAT dipped 24% to Rs 4.4 bn.


Outlook


Indigo’s capacity (ASKM) is expected to increase by 25% as it plans to increase fleet size to 170 in FY18, from 154 earlier. We increase our earnings estimates by 5.6/9.6% to adjust for higher capacity growth though lower margin. We maintain a BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1240, based on 16x FY19EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Interglobe Aviation #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.