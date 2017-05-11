Buy Interglobe Aviation; target of Rs 1240: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Interglobe Aviation

Indigo’s 4QFY17 results came in ahead of expectations, owing to higher other income. Revenue grew 19% YoY to Rs 48.5bn, driven by pax growth at 30%. During the quarter, yield was down 4%, in line with expectations. Other income rose sharply by 59% to Rs 2.9bn, owing to MTM forex gain of Rs 826mn. PAT dipped 24% to Rs 4.4 bn.

Outlook

Indigo’s capacity (ASKM) is expected to increase by 25% as it plans to increase fleet size to 170 in FY18, from 154 earlier. We increase our earnings estimates by 5.6/9.6% to adjust for higher capacity growth though lower margin. We maintain a BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1240, based on 16x FY19EPS.

