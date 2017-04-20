Buy Interglobe Aviation; target of Rs 1210: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' report on Interglobe Aviation

Indigo is India’s market leader in domestic aviation. Its cost leadership in a business with high fixed costs is a key advantage. Indian aviation is highly under penetrated and provides structural growth opportunities.

Outlook

Initiate coverage with a BUY. Our TP is Rs 1,210, valuing Indigo at a 16x FY19E P/E. The impact of GST on the industry remains a key monitorable.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.