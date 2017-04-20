Apr 20, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buy Interglobe Aviation; target of Rs 1210: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on Interglobe Aviation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1210 in its research report dated April 17, 2017.
HDFC Securities' report on Interglobe Aviation
Indigo is India’s market leader in domestic aviation. Its cost leadership in a business with high fixed costs is a key advantage. Indian aviation is highly under penetrated and provides structural growth opportunities.
Outlook
Initiate coverage with a BUY. Our TP is Rs 1,210, valuing Indigo at a 16x FY19E P/E. The impact of GST on the industry remains a key monitorable.
For all recommendations, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.