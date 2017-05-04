App
May 04, 2017 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 233: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 233 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

HDFC Securities' research report on Intellect Design Arena


Intellect Design Arena (INDA) posted strong Q4 numbers, with a 11.3% QoQ jump (+11.9% CC) in USD revenues (USD 37.4mn vs est of USD 35.0mn). The growth in revenue was owing to deal wins, higher licence fees and 16 go-lives in the quarter.


Outlook


We maintain our positive stance, backed by (1) INDA’s highly-rated and diversified product portfolio, (2) Huge addressable opportunity and (3) Only 25% of the current product portfolio in the monetisation stage. We increase our USD revenue estimates by 2.0/1.7% for FY18/19E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 233, based on a 2.5x FY19 EV/revenue multiple (67% discount to Temenos).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Intellect Design Arena

