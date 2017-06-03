App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 03, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Insecticides India; target of Rs 710: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Insecticides India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 710 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Insecticides India; target of Rs 710: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Insecticides India


Insecticides India’s (INST) 4QFY17 revenue was muted at Rs 1.8bn (-1% YoY), owing to poor north-east rains and impact of demonetisation. Change in the product mix led to strong EBITDA margin of 7.6% (+303 bps). Consequently, EBITDA was at Rs 134mn (+ 64% YoY). Lower interest cost and tax rates boosted PAT to Rs 60mn vs Rs 5mn YoY.


Outlook


INST is currently operating at 50% utilisation, and we see no major capex over the next two to three years, even to aid revenue CAGR of 15-20%. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 710/sh (16x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Insecticides India #Recommendations

