Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 325: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Inox Leisure

Inox is the second largest multiplex player with 468 screens as on Q4FY17, has a 19% share of multiplex screens in India and 8% share of domestic box office collections. Inox is aiming at 517 screens by FY18E end, which would drive ad revenues for the company.

Outlook

Moreover, a strong content slate ahead would lead to an overall improvement in profitability. Going ahead, with levers such as GST implementation, which could be margin accretive, we maintain BUY and value Inox at 12.6x FY19E EV/EBITDA (10% discount to PVR) to arrive at target price of Rs 325/share.

