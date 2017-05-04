App
May 04, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 325: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Inox Leisure


Inox is the second largest multiplex player with 468 screens as on Q4FY17, has a 19% share of multiplex screens in India and 8% share of domestic box office collections. Inox is aiming at 517 screens by FY18E end, which would drive ad revenues for the company.


Outlook


Moreover, a strong content slate ahead would lead to an overall improvement in profitability. Going ahead, with levers such as GST implementation, which could be margin accretive, we maintain BUY and value Inox at 12.6x FY19E EV/EBITDA (10% discount to PVR) to arrive at target price of Rs 325/share.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #INOX Leisure #Recommendations

