Apr 19, 2017 02:02 PM IST
Apr 19, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated April 13, 2017.

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Infosys

INFO’s CC revenue was flat, as against our estimate of +1% QoQ. The weak exit has led to guidance of 6.5-8.5% YoY CC growth for FY18, implying a CQGR of 2.2-3.0% v/s 1.4% CC CQGR in FY17. INFO’s guidance was keenly awaited as a cue to any potential recovery in demand given the positive BFSI undertones – which took a slight dent.

Outlook

The stock trades at 14.4/13.1x FY18/19 earnings. Our FY17-19 CC revenue/USD revenue/EPS CAGR stands at 8.4/8.2/6.3%. Our target price of INR 1,200 (17x FY19 earnings) implies 29% upside.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Infosys #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

