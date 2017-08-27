Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1080: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Infosys

Infosys announced a share buyback on August 19, 2017 under which it will buy back 113mn equity shares at a price of Rs 1,150/share, which is at a substantial 32% premium to the CMP. This will lead to a cash outflow of Rs 130bn, which is 39% of the IT major’s cash balance. In our view, the buyback proposal is attractive for retail investors with holdings up to Rs 0.2mn. As per SEBI Regulations, 15% of buyback is reserved for this category of investors, which implies that 17mn shares in the buyback will be reserved for them.

Outlook

Looking ahead, we believe the stock could see some support at lower levels owing to the buyback, even as the near-term outlook remains hazy following the exit of Dr. Sikka. In our view, medium-term performance will depend on the IT major’s ability to prevent any major loss or leakage of client business. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a Target Price of Rs 1,080.