Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1060: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Infosys

Infosys’ dollar revenues grew 0.7% sequentially to $2,569 million, below our 1.7% growth and $2,594.6 million estimate. Constant currency revenues were flat QoQ owing to weaker execution and drag in India geography revenues (declined 6.9% in CC terms) and retail, CPG & Lifesciences (declined 3.1% in CC terms). Going ahead, the management is optimistic about BFSI while retail and hi-tech could see some softness in the coming quarters.

Outlook

Infosys intends to return part of the cash and recast capital allocation policy that are steps in the right direction towards shareholder value creation. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock. We also roll over to FY19E and revise our target price to Rs 1060 (15x FY19E).

