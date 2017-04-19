App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1060: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated April 13, 2017.

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1060: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Infosys

Infosys’ dollar revenues grew 0.7% sequentially to $2,569 million, below our 1.7% growth and $2,594.6 million estimate. Constant currency revenues were flat QoQ owing to weaker execution and drag in India geography revenues (declined 6.9% in CC terms) and retail, CPG & Lifesciences (declined 3.1% in CC terms). Going ahead, the management is optimistic about BFSI while retail and hi-tech could see some softness in the coming quarters.

Outlook

Infosys intends to return part of the cash and recast capital allocation policy that are steps in the right direction towards shareholder value creation. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock. We also roll over to FY19E and revise our target price to Rs 1060 (15x FY19E).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICCI Direct #Infosys #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.