Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1030: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Infosys

Following the turn of events over last week (CEO resignation, the pointed attack on the founder by the Board and consequent announcement of buyback) – the fall in INFO’s valuations (14% in two sessions) may be stemmed amid the buy back. That said, return of business stability may be prolonged till INFO is settled on dual fronts of: [1] New CEO search, and [2] Peace between the current Board and Mr. Narayana Murthy, amid what is a battle out in the open. Given that Panaya acquisition and the associated corporate governance issues have been at the center of the saga, we believe there may be calls for significant Board changes as well.

Outlook

we have cut our target multiple to 15x from 17x earlier, and our revised price target is INR1,030 (17% upside). Our Buy rating remains on valuations; and we will revisit the same as developments around the differences and appointment of the new CEO unfold.

